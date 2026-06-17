Music, Preparedness, and Purpose at Summerfest

The Generac Stage at Summerfest returns for its sixth year, bringing nationally recognized artists to one of the festival’s premier destinations.

Generac, a Wisconsin-based company known for backup power solutions, is also using Summerfest to support the community through its Power Up With Purpose program, which raises funds for disaster response efforts.

Generac is the presenting sponsor of Military and First Responder Appreciation Day on Saturday, June 27. From 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., active-duty military, veterans, police, firefighters, and EMTs can receive free admission for themselves and up to four family members with valid ID.

Festivalgoers can visit the Generac Stage, purchase pit passes to support ToolBank USA, and help celebrate those who serve our communities.

For more information, visit Generac.com.