MS Awareness Month in Wisconsin

March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month in Wisconsin. MS is a disease that impacts the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves – which make up the central nervous system. It can lead to symptoms including numbness, tingling, pain, immense fatigue and even blindness and paralysis. Multiple Sclerosis has no cure and no cause. MS does not discriminate as anyone, regardless of age, sex, gender, color, creed or social standing can be diagnosed with MS.

Have Happy Hour for MS Tuesday, March 11 @Blu (Pfister)

