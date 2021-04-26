Mother's Day Never Smelled So Good!

Laubahn Perfume wants to help you with your Mother's Day Gifts and they are offering a gift with purchase. Consider the Fine Fragrance Discovery Set that includes four (4) of their most desired fragrances in a 7.5ml spray size

Free gift with Purchase of one (1) of their Scent Infused Face Masks in a Blue & Pink floral pattern in the French Lavender scent.

The Laubahn Scent Infused Face Mask is a protective alternative with the sensory benefits of natural botanicals. Comfort, Quality and a Scentsational experience!

Machine washable and Made in the USA

Today Stacey Bresnahan, the founder of Laubahn Perfume joins us to talk about all the offering and great gift ideas they have for Mother's Day!

Special Offer:

When you purchase the Laubahn Perfumes Discovery Set you will automatically receive a free gift of one (1) Scent Infused Face Mask in a Blue & Pink floral pattern in the French Lavender scent. Plus a special offer for The Morning Blend viewers only – receive 10% off your purchase of the Laubahn Perfumes Discovery Set.

At checkout use Discount Code: Morning Blend