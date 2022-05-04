Watch
Mother's Day Gift Ideas For Mom

Limor Suss Shares Her Picks!
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 11:23:21-04

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her May must haves that our great for mom!

Charlotte’s Magic Cream is the award-winning, refillable instant turnaround moisturizer for hydrated, glowing, plumper looking skin. Engrave for the perfect gift!

Lindt , the world-renowned Swiss chocolatier, has an amazing collection of LINDOR truffles that will enchant and elevate your Mother’s Day celebrations.

Envy is available in the produce aisle of grocery stores nationwide – including Whole Foods, Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, and Safeway.

