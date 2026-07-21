More Than a Waterpark: Discover Wisconsin’s Ultimate Family Getaway

Chula Vista Resort offers so much more than incredible waterparks. As one of the most complete family resorts in Wisconsin Dells, Chula Vista combines adventure, relaxation, dining, and entertainment all in one unforgettable destination. Plus, Chula Vista is dog friendly! Our own Tiffany Ogle visited the resort to experience everything it has to offer firsthand.

At Chula Vista, families can enjoy the best of both worlds: exciting waterpark adventures for those seeking thrills and peaceful river views for those looking to unwind. The resort features more than 200,000 square feet of waterpark fun, one of America’s top 10 chophouses, an 18-hole golf course, adventure zip lines, ropes courses, and so much more.

Plan your stay at Chula Vista Resort or call 855-388-4782.