Moodboards And Inspiration for Designing A Room

Jenni Yolo
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 11:15:47-05

DIY Expert Jenni Yolo is back to share some fun inspiration for your next home project or room make over. Jenni share a DIY art project with paint swatches. She also shows us how to use a visual moodboard to design a room. Jenni and her husband renovate homes. Many of their homes are now Airbnb rentals. You can connect with Jenni here.

