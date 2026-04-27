Molly's Mother's Day Faves-Hair and Spa Treatments!

Get ready for luxury hair and spa services at Hair Solutions Salon & Spa. This place has some great gifts for Mother's Day. From the moment you walk into the spa, you'll know that you have found a special place. That is because they are passionate about making sure everyone one of their guests receive an elevated, luxurious experience. They believe in serving guests with the greatest intent each and every visit. Don't miss this beauty box membership! It made Molly's list of faves for this year. Any mom would love this gift and it keeps on giving all year long!

HAIR SOLUTIONS SALON & SPA

A BEAUTY BOX MEMBERSHIP IS EVERY OTHER MONTH — $59 PER BOX = 6 SURPRISES A YEAR!

*LIMIT OF JUST 50 ENROLLEES

(262) 780-2900

HairSolutionsSalon.com

FOLLOW THEM ON INSTAGRAM @ HAIRSOLUTIONS.SALON

