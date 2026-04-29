Cool Outdoor Accessories for Mom-Molly's Faves

Amish Craftsmen Guild in Cedarburg is your place for outdoor furniture and accessories! They offer the highest quality table sets, Adirondacks, gliders and sectionals handcrafted with regionally recycled #2 plastics. They also specialize in home & outdoor decor as well as locally-made gifts such as candles, flower centerpieces, soaps, table runners, placemats and more!

Right now Amish Craftsmen Guild is offering 15 percent off their customizable multi-purpose cart and WOW BOX filled with favorite accessory items.

Mention Molly's faves to receive an "Amish Mwah" (Chocolate covered English toffee) & heart shaped "Thank You" card for mom with wildflowers to soak, plant and grow.

W60 N119 CARDINAL AVE.

CEDARBURG

(262) 618-2105

AmishCraftsmenGuild.com

