An Evening for All Your Gardening Needs- Molly's Faves

Kick off gardening season right, with the Evening In Bloom, a free event being held May 7th, between 4 and 8 PM, at the Shady Lane Greenhouse in Menomonee Falls. This extended hours gardening party has all your gardening needs and even features raffles with plants and supplies as prizes.

Happening just before Mothers day, the Evening In Bloom is the perfect opportunity to get a thoughtful gift she will love.

For more information, call (262) 251-1660 or visit ShadyLaneGreenhouse.com

SHADY LANE GREENHOUSE

"EVENING IN BLOOM"

FREE, NO RSVP NEEDED

THURSDAY MAY 7TH 4-8PM

SHADY LANE IN MENOMONEE FALLS

(262) 251-1660

ShadyLaneGreenhouse.com

