Molly’s 2025 Mother’s Day Faves

ORO di Oliva
2 LOCATIONS: Milwaukee Public Market & Brookfield

OroDiOliva.com

**SPECIAL OFFER: 20% OFF Everything and Gift Cards
Online Code: Molly
In store: Mention Molly's Faves

Moxie Medispa
Located in Menomonee Falls

MoxieMedispa.com

**SPECIAL OFFER: $50 OFF EACH SCULPTRA VIAL

Mention: Molly's Faves

Vici Beauty School
4111 South 108th Street - Greenfield
(414) 425-1700 Call for Service Appointments

ViciBeautySchool.com

Fashion Show on May 14th @ 5:30pm with a chance to enter to win a $10,000 Cosmetology or $3000 Esthiology Scholarship!

