MKE5K23 Men's Walk 2023

Matthew Johnson, founder of Jump42 Consulting and creator of the MKE5K23 Men’s Walk, joins us today to talk about the upcoming Men's Walk event. MKE5K23 is a community-driven initiative that continues to address the disparities experienced by men of color. Its wellness walk/run event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and encourage families to spend quality time together. This year's walk/run is set to take place on Saturday, July 8 at the Fiserv Forum Deer District. To learn more or to register visit MKE5K23.
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 12:31:58-04

