The 63rd Annual NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show runs from Feb. 14-16 at State Fair Park’s Exposition Center in West Allis. This event features over 150 local professionals offering services for home remodeling, including roofing, windows, HVAC, electrical, and more. It’s a great opportunity for homeowners to get expert advice and start their home improvement projects.

Location: 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis.

For more details, visit: NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show.