MKE Books & Beers Summer Kickoff

Books, beer, and a whole lot of community! MKE Books & Beers is kicking off summer with a fun night out that supports local shelters and Milwaukee literacy nonprofits. Guests can enjoy great drinks, connect with fellow readers, and help put more books into more hands across the community.

Join founder Destiny Van Hoesen on Tuesday, June 30 from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Deer Garden at Deer District for an evening of stories, connection, and giving back.

Learn more at mke-books.com or follow @mkebooksbeers on Instagram.