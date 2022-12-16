Mixing Up A Lemon Drop

Today Molly will help us leap into the weekend with her refreshing Lemon Drop recipe.
She uses Leap Vodka. It is a Wisconsin owned company that is named for Leroy Butler's iconic end zone celebrations. Leap Vodka has a great flavor thanks to the coconut carbon filtering after distilling. It was named the 2021 Wisconsin Vodka of the year.
If you want Molly's recipe, click here.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 11:42:36-05
