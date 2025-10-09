Miss Wisconsin USA Shares Her Insights on Pageants and Life Balance

Aneisha Cox, Miss Wisconsin USA, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss pageant preparations and her involvement in the community.

Having recently been crowned in August, Aneisha Cox will compete for the Miss USA 2025 title at the end of October. The competition and organization focus on empowering young women through their community service initiatives and personal development, as seen with Cox’s leadership development program, “Future Leaders,” and her advocacy for women’s safety and veterans’ recognition.

Miss USA will be held on October 24th in Reno, Nevada. Request an appearance from Miss Wisconsin USA, visit KPCProductions Miss Wisconsin