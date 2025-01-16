Minimalist Makeup - Less is More

Minimalist makeup doesn’t mean no makeup, but it steers away from bold, masking products that hide your inner beauty. It enhances natural beauty and exudes confidence all with a few intentionally chosen products. A Merle Norman representative is on a call with us this morning to talk about how to select the correct products for these seemingly effortless and easy looks. For more information on Merle Norman products and looks,

visit Merle Norman Cosmetics

