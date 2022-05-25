Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Mindfulness Tips For Children

Penfield Children’s Center
Posted at 9:59 AM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 10:59:13-04

Courtney Clark is here with Penfield Children’s Center to talk with us about providing basic knowledge about mental health for all ages and what to do if there's a cause for concern. Penfield Children’s Center is collaborating with Kohl's Building Blocks program to provide comprehensive educational and developmental services to help children of all abilities reach their full potential. We'll also learn about the types of tantrums children can have and ways to respond. People of all ages need to look after their mental health, including kids!

For more information go to the Kohl's Building Blocks website for additional resources regarding mental health.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes