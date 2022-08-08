Award-winning Washington, D.C., bartender and author Derek Brown will discuss and sign his latest book, Mindful Mixology: A Comprehensive Guide to No- and Low-Alcohol Cocktails at a special event August 8 at 6pm at Waterford Wine & Spirits on Milwaukee's lower East side. The event will feature bartenders from some of Milwaukee's top restaurants competing in a no- and low-proof cocktail competition. It kicks off Drink Mindful MKE, a joint effort of Wisconsin producers and Milwaukee restaurants to spotlight sophisticated no- and low-proof drinks.

To learn more, please visit drinkmindfulmke.com