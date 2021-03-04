Mind Your Manners

The travel industry is preparing to take off as more people are vaccinated and ready to vacation. It is more important than ever that people use good manners while traveling. Today, Etiquette Expert, Camille Monk joins us to discuss some of the rules of etiquette when traveling. From handling awkward situations to tipping, we will ask Camille all the questions to get you ready to proceed.
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 11:11:27-05
