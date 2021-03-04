Menu

Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Mind Your Manners

When You decide To Travel
Posted at 10:11 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 11:11:27-05

The travel industry is preparing to take off as more people are vaccinated and ready to vacation. It is more important than ever that people use good manners while traveling. Today, Etiquette Expert, Camille Monk joins us to discuss some of the rules of etiquette when traveling. From handling awkward situations to tipping, we will ask Camille all the questions to get you ready to proceed.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019