Milwaukee's Must-Visit Museums

Planning the perfect spring break is never easy, and trying to keep everyone engaged is even more difficult. Regardless of how old your group is we have the perfect opportunity right here in Milwaukee with Discovery World and the Harley-Davidson Museum. Discovery World boasts the largest aquarium in Wisconsin, as well as tons of engaging and interactive experiences. The Harley-Davidson Museum has activities for all ages and allows guests to learn the history of one of Milwaukee's most iconic brands.

Plan your Spring Break visit at HDMuseum.com — explore events, tickets, and Family Pass details.

Explore Wisconsin’s largest aquarium and science experience this Spring Break right here in Milwaukee — visit DiscoveryWorld.org to buy tickets online to save $1!