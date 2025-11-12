Milwaukee’s Holiday Tradition, A Christmas Carol, Celebrates 50th Anniversary!

For decades, Wisconsinites have enjoyed A Christmas Carol as their favorite holiday tradition. Experience the magic of this beloved tale as Ebenezer Scrooge’s heartwarming transformation inspires holiday cheer with the timeless message of peace, hope, and joy. With beautiful music, lively dancing, stunning sets, and eye-popping special effects, it’s a dazzling Christmas feast with enough theatrical goodies to fill any-sized stocking hung by the chimney with care.

A Christmas Carol runs November 25 - December 24, 2025, in the historic Pabst Theater.

You can purchase tickets by visiting Milwaukee Rep, calling the ticket office at 414-224-9490, or visiting in person.