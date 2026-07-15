Milwaukee's Country Sound Takes the Stage

Get ready for an incredible performance from Paw Paw Lawton & His Jigsaw Band, a Milwaukee based country and Americana group bringing their unique sound. Formed in 2023, the band has released four albums and combines heartfelt storytelling, classic country influences, and a modern Americana style.

The band will perform songs from their latest work while highlighting their upcoming show at the Pabst Theater on July 17. The special performance will benefit MusiCares, an organization dedicated to supporting members of the music industry with resources and assistance during times of need.

Featuring Brian Miller (aka Paw Paw Lawton), Sara Fierk of Sincerely In Song, and a talented lineup of musicians, this is a celebration of local music, community, and giving back. Viewers can support the cause by purchasing tickets to the show or making a donation to MusiCares.