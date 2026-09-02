Milwaukee's Biggest Celebration of Independent Film Returns

The 28th MKE INT Short Film Fest returns September 11-12 at Milwaukee's historic Avalon Atmospheric Theater, bringing together local, national, and international filmmaking talent for an unforgettable weekend.

Named "Best Local Festival" by Moviemaker Magazine, the festival continues its mission of supporting diverse voices and independent storytellers. This year's event features 35 films, including world and Wisconsin premieres, the 11th annual Voices Heard showcase highlighting local filmmakers of color, and a special 50th anniversary celebration of The Giant Spider Invasion honoring legendary director Bill Rebane with the Pace-setter Award. Festival Director Ross Bigley says this year's festival is especially meaningful, as it continues a decades-long legacy of championing emerging filmmakers, women creators, LGBTQ voices, and diverse perspectives throughout the Milwaukee film community.

Madeline James McGuire, Voices Heard filmmaker, joins the show to talk about her short.

Join this extraordinary event:

Sept 11-12th, 2026, Avalon Atmospheric Theater, 2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave

TIX: available on the Avalon’s website: https://www.ntg-wi.com/mkeint

