Milwaukee Resident Al Albrecht’s Service in the Ghost Army

The story features an incredibly secretive military unit during World War II whose existence remained hidden for over five decades. This elite group of soldiers—who were sworn to silence, even keeping their service a secret from their families—used inventive tactics such as make-believe headquarters, inflatable tanks, and fake sounds of an approaching army to fool the enemy about the strength and location of American units. One of these heroes was Karen Skibba's father and Milwaukee resident, Al Albrecht, who served as a corporal in the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, 3132nd Signal Service Company 2nd Platoon—part of this extraordinary Ghost Army unit. Using these tactics, the Ghost Army's heroes saved tens of thousands of lives. Joining us today in the studio is Karen Skibba.

