Milwaukee Moms Find Community Through an Online Village

Founder Stephanie Ciatti joins us on The Morning Blend to share how her app is helping moms find community in their area.

Babbling Babes is great for new moms, moms new to the area, and moms looking to expand their social circles. From sharing local tips to planning coffee dates, it’s like Mom Friend Matchmaking and leaves you feeling uplifted and connected.

Memberships are $5 a month, and make a great gift for moms to connect with others and create new friendships. The gift of a village is empowering, uplifting, and supporting those closest to us.

For more information, visit The Village