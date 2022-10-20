Milwaukee Fire Fighters Strike a Pose for a Good Cause

Today we'll hear about 2023 Ignite the Spirit- Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar Event coming up! This will be the 4th year of hosting this event. Calendar Release Party is MC’d by Cassandra McShepard. Event sells out every year with hundreds of guests to support firefighters and their families when they need it most. Today we have Joe Flick, Tremell Noble and Kendrick Ashley join us to talk about the event and tell us how the organization has been able to impact firefighters and fire families.

The event is on Thursday, November 10th @ The Cooperage (822 S. Water). Doors open at 6:30p. Presale tickets available at website are $30 and include food and beverages.