As a company that has hundred of military veterans across our growing team, Generac is proud to once again sponsor Military Appreciation Day at Summerfest. Generac has been a proud member of the community for 60 years and the Generac Power Stage is a great way for them to give back to the city and the region. This is Generac’s second year on the Summerfest grounds and they're excited to showcase a strong mix of top talent.

Military Appreciation Day is Friday, July 1 between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. that day, all active-duty military personnel and veterans, along with up to four family members, will be admitted into Summerfest for FREE. You can find out more information HERE.

Additionally, the American Red Cross has set up a website for the guitars that will later be auctioned. You can register at the site now and then you’ll be notified when the auction opens. Register HERE.