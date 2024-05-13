Migraine Relief And Treatment

Mind+ Neurology is a comprehensive headache and migraine clinic, built and designed from the ground up for headache sufferers. We provide the highest level of headache care, as the practice is lead by a double board certified Headache Neurologist. Patients in need currently wait up to 1 year to see this specialty at Froedtert, and now they can get the care they deserve in less than a week (or even SAME DAY). This is a HUGE deal for the community. In addition, we are opening the first walk-in Headache Urgent Care in the country…if you know anyone who suffers, you know this is a big deal. More than 15K people in the metro MKE area go to the ED every year for headache, and the ED will NOT appropriately treat them (as they aren’t headache doctors)…now all of these people have a place to go. CEO Aaron Hart is in studio today to talk about this unique service that many people in our area can benefit from on a daily basis.

Visit the websitemindplusclinic.comor call the main phone number 888.585.7975

