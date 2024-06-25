Migraine Awareness Month

Mind + Neurology is a comprehensive headache and migraine clinic built from the ground up for headache sufferers. CEO Aaron Hart joins the show today to talk about the headache care that they provide. The practice is led by a double board certified Headache Neurologist. Patients in need currently wait up to 1 year to see this specialty at most clinics, but at Mind + Neurology, they can provide care within the week or sometimes even the same day.

In addition, they opening the first walk-in Headache Urgent Care center in the country. More than 15 thousand people in the metro Milwaukee area go to the ED every year for a headache, even though ED's are not headache doctors.

For more information, you can visit their website at mindplusclinic.com or call the main phone number at 888-585-7975.