Midtone Blushing Makeup!

Midtone blushing is trending right now! Renee Hitt is here from Merle Norman to show us how to create a beautiful midtone blush and talk about Merle Norman's fall collection. This blush technique creates a glowy, natural cheek by layering multiple colors. Merle Norman designed a compact kit that features 4 fall toned eye shadows, two blushes and a trial sized Wicked Lash Mascara. For extra highlighting, try the highlighting eye shadows from the compact! The fall collection is a mix of rich, velveting ambers and violets. The collection is finished off with 4 seasonal Plush Lipsticks and 2 permanent Plush Lip liners. A September gift is available with the purchase of two or more products!
