Midday Meals, Major Upgrade: Elevating the Everyday Lunch

Owner and Registered Dietitian of Gibson Nutrition, Meagan Gibson, joins us on The Morning Blend to share how you can elevate your midday meal with small, thoughtful upgrades to boost energy, focus, and nutrition.

Her work centers on helping individuals and families eat well in a way that feels realistic, balanced, and stress-free— specializing at Gibson Nutrition in practical, evidence-based strategies that fit into real life.

Through individual and family nutrition counseling, corporate wellness programs, personal training, and community workshops, my mission is to make balanced eating simple, enjoyable, and sustainable for long-term health.

Meagan shares RECIPIES for her:

- Spinach BLT Wrap

- Jalepeno Cheddar Cheeseburger Wrap

- Sun Dried Tomato Taco Wrap

- Burger in a Bowl

- Teriyaki Slamon Bowl

- Brunch Bowl Meal Prep

- The Classic Bento Box

- Fruit & Yogurt Parfait Bento Box

To find balanced and improved recipes, or to create a meal plan, visit Meagan Gibson Nutrition