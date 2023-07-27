Micro Coaching, Actionable Tips to help improve your health

Kris Carr, Wellness Coach & author of the upcoming book "I’m Not A Mourning Person" joins us today to talk about the importance of taking care of yourself. Kris gives tips on the importance of re-energizing and how you can begin to get your energy back. She also talks a little bit about her upcoming book and what readers can expect.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 12:09:36-04
