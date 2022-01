January is National Mentoring Month and it's the 2nd Annual Mentoring Symposium. The event was started to create dialogue and share information on how people can become in the various means of mentoring throughout the greater Milwaukee Community. Executive Director, LaNelle Ramey joins us to share what's to be expected of the 2022 Mentoring Symposium

The event takes place Wednesday January 19, 2022, 8:30am – 1:30pm. Registration for the Virtual Symposium can be found at www.MilwaukeeMentor.com