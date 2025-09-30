"Menodivorce” – The Untold Story Behind Midlife Marriages Ending

Alyx Coble-Frakes joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how "The Agenda" is leading the conversation in midlife divorce.

Divorce among adults 50+ has skyrocketed — from just 1 in 10 divorces in 1990 to nearly 1 in 4 today. This growing phenomenon, often called “grey divorce,” has a new name and a deeper cultural meaning: menodivorce. As women enter perimenopause and menopause, they aren’t “losing it” as stereotypes suggest. Instead, many are gaining clarity — clarity that inspires them to leave marriages that no longer serve them.

Alyx explains how hormonal shifts unlock a new perspective for women, sparking life-changing decisions about love, work, and health.

