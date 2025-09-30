Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

"Menodivorce” – The Untold Story Behind Midlife Marriages Ending

The Agenda
"Menodivorce” – The Untold Story Behind Midlife Marriages Ending
Posted

Alyx Coble-Frakes joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss how "The Agenda" is leading the conversation in midlife divorce.

Divorce among adults 50+ has skyrocketed — from just 1 in 10 divorces in 1990 to nearly 1 in 4 today. This growing phenomenon, often called “grey divorce,” has a new name and a deeper cultural meaning: menodivorce. As women enter perimenopause and menopause, they aren’t “losing it” as stereotypes suggest. Instead, many are gaining clarity — clarity that inspires them to leave marriages that no longer serve them.

Alyx explains how hormonal shifts unlock a new perspective for women, sparking life-changing decisions about love, work, and health.

For more information, visit theagendaperiod.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo