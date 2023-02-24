Melt Facial Fat and More!

Meet Agnes! Agnes is a specialty procedure offered at Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa. It is only performed by Dr. Manjoney or Dr. Fox. Today Dr. Manjoney joins us to explain more about the Agnes procedure. The physician uses a handheld wand with a needle to employ “focused” radiofrequency microneedling to melt fat under the chin or jowls, address wrinkles and fine lines around the eyes, treat syringomas and much more.

Specialty needles are made for each procedure. These are either single point needles of different lengths, or a shallow 3 tined fork-like needle for wrinkle treatment.

Overall, Dr. Manjoney says they have seen remarkable results treating fat under the chin, or jowls and even lipomas! We can hear the fat melting and see it coming out in microdroplets as we treat. 1-3 treatments may be needed for optimal results.

They also have been able to reduce and eliminate eye bags, sometimes bruising and swelling may last for several days in this delicate area.

All of the procedures include a Scarlet non-focused microneedling treatment to the area to heat up the tissue and deliver an additional boost to accomplish the desired effect.

If interested contact the Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa. It can be a game changer for problem areas!