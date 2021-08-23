Meditating is a First-Class Ticket to Nowhere!

Many people believe that meditation helps manifest change and find balance, but Daniel Mangena chooses to take a different approach to finding joy and purpose. After receiving a late diagnosis of Asperger’s and experiencing trauma at age 20, Daniel spent the next seven years struggling to keep these revelations and events from spilling into every area of his life. As a result, he built the Beyond Intention Paradigm. Daniel joins us today to share some of these tools and discuss his success with the Micro2Millions program.

