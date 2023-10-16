Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period is happening NOW!

Medicare's annual enrollment period is happening right now! It's not too late to register. Brianna Thompson from Sovereign Select LLC is back with more helpful advice for anyone interested in learning about Medicare. Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. Learn more about Medicare plans with Sovereign Select LLC, the last day to register is December 7th!

The Road to Medicare:

Educational Events are the last Friday of each month at 10am in the Sovereign Select LLC office.

1339 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092

Next Dates:

Friday 10/27 @ 10am

Friday 11/17 @ 10am

Friday 12/15 @ 10am

Call 262-641-4111 or visit sovselect.com/events to reserve your in person or virtual seat.

Sovereign Select LLC

1339 W Mequon Rd

Mequon WI 53092

262-641-4111

