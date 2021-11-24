Medicare Options and Choices

Watch
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 24, 2021
Medicare choices are almost endless. Today, Dr. Mark Selna, President and CEO of Quartz is here to talk about options they offer.
They have partnered Aurora Health Care to offer a Medicare Advantage plan. Quartz says their plan is 5 star rated for 2022. To find out more call 888-389-1955 or visit QuartzBenefits.com/joinMedicareAdvantage

