Matteo Bocelli on Touring the World and Looking Ahead

International Recording Artist Matteo Bocelli joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss where you can see him on his World Tour and what he's looking forward to.

Matteo will be embarking on his Falling in Love World Tour this fall, bringing his signature blend of tradition and charm to audiences around the globe. He released his sophomore album, Falling in Love, in September and will perform at The Orpheum Theater in Madison, Wisconsin.

Matteo Bocelli will be performing at The Orpheum Theater on December 10 at 8 PM. For more information, including tickets, visit Matteo Bocelli