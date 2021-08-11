Math is Everywhere!

Math can be found just about anywhere, so it’s important to help your child master some basic math concepts. As kids are getting ready to go back to school, it’s time to turn the “learning brain” back on. Penfield Children’s Center wants to help, by offering “sum” tips and tricks to assist your child with mathematics at home. Natasha Griffin, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager at Penfield Children’s Center, joins us to share some fun activities that will help children of all abilities reach their full potential.

