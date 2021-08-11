Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Math is Everywhere!

With Penfield Children’s Center
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:15:32-04

Math can be found just about anywhere, so it’s important to help your child master some basic math concepts. As kids are getting ready to go back to school, it’s time to turn the “learning brain” back on. Penfield Children’s Center wants to help, by offering “sum” tips and tricks to assist your child with mathematics at home. Natasha Griffin, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Manager at Penfield Children’s Center, joins us to share some fun activities that will help children of all abilities reach their full potential.

For more ideas to engage your little one and set them up for success, visit their Kohl’s Build Blocks website: PenfieldBuildingBlocks.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019