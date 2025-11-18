Mark Your Calendars for The Upcoming Production of Boswell

Marie Kohler, Playwright for Boswell, and Laura Gordon, Director for the Next Act Theatre production Boswell, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the meaningful collaboration for the production of Boswell.

When ambitious 20th-century academic Joan goes looking for unpublished writings by literary giant Samuel Johnson, she finds her work interrupted by James Boswell. Chatty, bawdy, flawed, and deeply honest, Boswell’s 18th-century journals of his grand journey through Scotland with Johnson take Joan back in time, showing her the power of authenticity and the need to make her own place in the world.

The production runs from Wednesday, November 19, to Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Next Act Theatre, located at 255 South Water Street.

There is a "Pay What You Can" performance on Monday, December 8, at 7:30 PM.

For more information, visit Boswell Next Act or call 414-278-0765

