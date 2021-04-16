Managing Stress

Watch
Posted at 10:13 AM, Apr 16, 2021
2021-04-16

One-third of Americans are living with extreme stress. Nearly half of Americans believe their stress has increased over the past five years. Stress is taking a toll on people-- contributing to health problems, lost productivity and poor relationships Joining us to discuss how we can feel more fulfilled even in stressful times is the editor of a new book "Stop Fixing yourself: Wake up, all is well, " Joseph Goewey

