Making The Best of National Waterpark Day

National Waterpark Day takes place this summer on July 28th and will be celebrated by water parks nationwide with a wide variety of events and special deals! Are you ready to make a splash and celebrate National Waterpark Day in style? Kalahari has an epic celebration planned at their water park resorts that will leave you grinning from ear to ear, with water-soaked memories to last a lifetime. Grab your crew, throw on your favorite bathing suit, and get here because National Waterpark Day is going to be a day of nonstop excitement!

As the home of America's largest indoor water parks, Kalahari resorts provides summer fun for the whole family. Whether you're into the thrills of water slides or prefer a leisurely float down a lazy river, Kalahari has got you covered so that you can make the best of National Waterpark Day and your summer. Joining us today to talk more about Kalahari and how it's celebrating National Waterpark Day is Reality personality Danielle Busby.

For more information on National Waterpark Day and all the top of the line deals that Kalahari will be celebrating with, please visit their website at www.kalahariresorts.com or give them a call directly at 877-525-2427.