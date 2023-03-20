Making Online Business Reviews A Priority

Before we know it spring and summer will be here! A lot of people are going online to research new products and local stores to make the most of our upcoming sunny weather. Join us today as Tim Vertz talks about how customers review items online before making a purchase and if your business has a lot of bad reviews regarding the products or services your business offers, people will wonder if your product or business is any good.

Tim explains how online reviews build credibility, help your Google rankings (SEO) and connects the customer with you! If you're interested in improving your business marketing strategies, contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup or call 262-910-4125 to set up an appointment with their offices in Mequon and Downtown Milwaukee.