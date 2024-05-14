HAWS has given thousands of pets a second chance at a great life through life-saving veterinary care and important medical interventions. Learn more about the great saves of Rocko, Chicken Alfredo, Clyde and Bella! Jen Smieja and Nichole Janny join us to talk more about medical fosters, interventions and success stories.
Learn more at hawspets.org.
Making “Great Saves” For Adoptable Pets!
Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 11:29:09-04
