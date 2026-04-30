Making Fashion Accessible for Everyone

Fashion is for everyone, not just for people who can afford it. Goodwill, like other thrift stores, provide customers with a variety of clothes unlike any traditional store. Thrifting at Goodwill Store & Donation Centers you’ll find a curated mix of secondhand, vintage and unique clothing that gets refreshed daily and that cross every style and season.

Riva Treasure, Milwaukee-based influencer and long time thrifting expert, shares how she keeps fashion approachable and sustainable. Riva shares advice to new thrift store goers including the qualities of a great thrift find, how to wade through all the noise, and why Goodwill is a prime place for finding unique and timeless pieces.

Now through May 1, Goodwill Perks Plus members can enjoy 20% off purses and accessories at Goodwill Store & Donation Centers in Greater Milwaukee (some exclusions apply). Join Goodwill Perks Plus to shop, earn and save. It’s free to join. Sign up at checkout.

For more information, visit Goodwill Greater Milwaukee & Chicago