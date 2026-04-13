Making AI A Part of Your Business Strategy

Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, gives tips and trick for the modern age to help small businesses improve and grow in a rapidly changing market. For the first time since 2015, Google’s market share for people searching dropped below 90%. As more and more people are using AI tools like ChatGPT, businesses need to learn how to incorporate these tools into their search strategy to increase their visibility and grow their business. Tim Vertz discusses the best ways to approach AI when you have a small business and how to utilize all its features.

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