Makeup to Spotlight This Year's Color

Vicki Bressler joins us on The Morning Blend to show you how to wear the color of the year.

Pantone’s 2025 color is Mocha Mousse, a warming brown hue with rich natural colors. Neutral brown tones will be everywhere this fall, from clothes to makeup.

The Limited Edition Fashion Week eye duos are soft-touch formulas that are safe to wear. The shadows are velvety and come in a leopard print compact, and include warm and cool tones. The duo Blush compact comes in cool mauves or warm, rosy beige. The Limited Edition lipsticks have a semi-matte formula in neutral colors.

You can receive a free gift with purchase this month, with 4 of the top-selling products available.