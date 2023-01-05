Makeup Tips Every Bride Needs to Know In 2023

Perfect skin is the best canvas for any makeup look. Great skin takes preparation and planning. Start on a good skin care ritual as soon as possible. Set your skin goals now! Merle Norman offers complimentary skin care lessons to help you reach your goals. If possible, splurge on a monthly facial to help firm and illuminate your skin. Aim for at least 3 or 4 before your big day.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 05, 2023
