Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Makeup Tips Every Bride Needs to Know In 2023

Merle Norman
Perfect skin is the best canvas for any makeup look. Great skin takes preparation and planning. Start on a good skin care ritual as soon as possible. Set your skin goals now! Merle Norman offers complimentary skin care lessons to help you reach your goals. If possible, splurge on a monthly facial to help firm and illuminate your skin. Aim for at least 3 or 4 before your big day.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-05 11:44:54-05

Perfect skin is the best canvas for any makeup look. Great skin takes preparation and planning. Start on a good skin care ritual as soon as possible. Set your skin goals now! Merle Norman offers complimentary skin care lessons to help you reach your goals. If possible, splurge on a monthly facial to help firm and illuminate your skin. Aim for at least 3 or 4 before your big day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes