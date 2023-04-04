Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Make This Crave-Worthy Easter Brunch Casserole

Jones Dairy Farm
Chef Kate Lulloff is here from Jones Dairy Farm to give us the recipe to the perfect Easter brunch casserole dish. This Southwest Tortilla Breakfast Casserole with Sausage recipe is easy-to-make with Jones Original All Natural Pork Breakfast Sausage Rolls, cheese and eggs along with a few flavorful surprises to give it a Southwest kick. Chef Kate says it is hard to go wrong with this one, and it can be prepared the night before and baked in the morning for added convenience. Jones Dairy Farm is a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. They have been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years! For more information on this recipe, visit online at Jones Dairy Farm.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Apr 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-04 11:05:04-04

Chef Kate Lulloff is here from Jones Dairy Farm to give us the recipe to the perfect Easter brunch casserole dish. This Southwest Tortilla Breakfast Casserole with Sausage recipe is easy-to-make with Jones Original All Natural Pork Breakfast Sausage Rolls, cheese and eggs along with a few flavorful surprises to give it a Southwest kick. Chef Kate says it is hard to go wrong with this one, and it can be prepared the night before and baked in the morning for added convenience.
Jones Dairy Farm is a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin. They have been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years!
For more information on this recipe, visit online atJones Dairy Farm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes